Hezbollah denies Syrian allegations after reported cell arrests—the details

11-09-2025 | 12:55
Hezbollah denies Syrian allegations after reported cell arrests—the details
Hezbollah denies Syrian allegations after reported cell arrests—the details

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israel has continued airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions and assassinating its officials, while Syrian authorities announced they had uncovered cells linked to the group on their territory, accusing it of plotting terrorist operations that threaten Syria’s stability.

Syria’s Interior Ministry said it had arrested a Hezbollah cell in the towns of Kanaker and Sasa in the Damascus countryside.

The ministry said it seized 19 Grad rockets, anti-tank missiles with launchers, small arms, and large quantities of ammunition.

Kanaker and Sasa are located near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, about 15 kilometers and 10 kilometers away respectively. Both towns have previously been targeted by Israeli strikes following the collapse of the Assad regime.

The announcement is not the first of its kind. In June, Syrian authorities said they had arrested a man carrying explosive devices and accused him of working with Hezbollah to carry out ‘terrorist attacks.’ At the time, Hezbollah issued a statement denying any activity or presence in Syria.

The group again rejected the latest accusations, denying any connection to the alleged cell and reaffirming that it has no presence or activity on Syrian soil. Hezbollah stressed that it remains committed to Syria’s stability and the safety of its people.

Syria remains an open arena for conflicts between regional and international powers, and announcements of such cells may form part of these broader struggles.
 

