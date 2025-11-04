Greenhouse gas emissions rose 2.3% to new high in 2024: UN

04-11-2025 | 09:23

Greenhouse gas emissions rose 2.3% to new high in 2024: UN

Global greenhouse gas emissions hit a record high in 2024, according to new U.N. data, with the 2.3 percent rise from 2023 levels driven by India, China, Russia and Indonesia.

This was "high" compared to recent years and comparable to the emissions growth in the 2000s, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) said in its annual Emissions Gap report.

Sudan army-backed council to meet on US truce proposal: Government source
Russia makes steady gains in Ukraine in October: AFP
