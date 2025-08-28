Lebanon’s UN Envoy highlights need for UNIFIL, calls for respect of sovereignty and support for Lebanese Army

Lebanon’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Ahmad Arafa, during a Security Council session, praised UNIFIL for its role and sacrifices, past and present, particularly honoring those who lost their lives while carrying out its mission. He also expressed gratitude to the governments contributing troops to the mission.



Arafa stated that Lebanon welcomes the Security Council’s decision to extend UNIFIL’s mandate. However, he emphasized several key points:



* Lebanon continues to see UNIFIL as essential for maintaining security and stability in Lebanon and the region, until a comprehensive political understanding on all pending issues is achieved under Resolution 1701. The mission supports extending the Lebanese state’s authority across its territory, alongside a phased, orderly withdrawal and Israel’s full withdrawal from all Lebanese lands.



* Israel continues daily attacks on Lebanon, targeting civilians and infrastructure, and impeding the return of internally displaced persons. Since the ceasefire declared on November 26, violations of relevant international resolutions have stemmed from Israel.



* Despite being a new government, Lebanon has taken significant, unprecedented steps to assert state authority over all its territory, secure borders, and consolidate weapons under state control, including in Palestinian camps, in line with the Taif Agreement and Resolution 1701.



* As part of these efforts, the Lebanese army has achieved near-complete deployment in southern Litani, hindered only by areas still occupied by Israel.



Arafa added that Lebanon believes a “moment of truth” has arrived:



1. The Security Council must fully uphold its responsibilities in maintaining Lebanon’s and the region’s security, ensuring UNIFIL’s safe, orderly withdrawal, and protecting the mission and its personnel.

2. The Council and its member states must hold Israel accountable for violating Lebanese sovereignty, obstructing state-building, and continue to demand full withdrawal from all occupied territories, including the five border sites, the removal of so-called buffer zones, and the unconditional release of Lebanese detainees.

3. Guaranteeing the obligations of ceasefire guarantors are respected, and Israel complies fully.

4. The international community must support the Lebanese government and army in building a strong, sovereign state, providing all necessary assistance promptly to secure economic and social stability.

5. Lebanon calls for substantial and timely support for the Lebanese army, bilaterally or multilaterally, enabling it to fulfill its responsibilities alongside other security institutions.



Arafa concluded by reaffirming Lebanon’s trust in the United Nations as a neutral, credible partner and a guardian of international legitimacy.



Lebanon continues to view UNIFIL as a safeguard, promoting the principles of the U.N. Charter, fostering dialogue and peace rather than military force, which may bring short-term gains but cannot achieve lasting peace or security.