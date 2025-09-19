News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese President discusses Israeli attacks with PM Salam
Lebanon News
19-09-2025 | 05:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese President discusses Israeli attacks with PM Salam
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at Baabda Palace on Friday to discuss the latest security developments following Israeli strikes on southern and Bekaa towns, as well as ongoing efforts to contain the situation.
The talks also touched on the 2026 draft state budget and broader domestic issues, ahead of Aoun’s departure Tuesday to New York, where he will lead Lebanon’s delegation to the U.N. General Assembly.
Aoun separately received Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi, who briefed him on discussions held in Paris with executives from Total regarding gas exploration in Lebanon’s offshore fields.
The president also met U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson on a farewell visit marking the end of her mission. Aoun expressed gratitude for her role in strengthening Lebanese-American relations across multiple sectors.
Later, Aoun conferred with Army Commander Rodolph Haykal on the security situation. Haykal presented details of Sunday’s Israeli strikes on southern villages and briefed the president on recent army operations against drug trafficking, which resulted in several arrests.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
President
Joseph Aoun
Israeli
Attacks
PM
Nawaf Salam
Next
Justice Minister meets US Ambassador, expat groups on electoral rights
Lebanese President, Army Chief review security and Israeli attacks on south
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-27
President Aoun discusses Qatar visit and regional developments with PM Salam, meets Apostolic Nuncio
Lebanon News
2025-06-27
President Aoun discusses Qatar visit and regional developments with PM Salam, meets Apostolic Nuncio
0
Middle East News
2025-06-24
Qatari PM discusses Lebanon support and regional developments with PM Nawaf Salam
Middle East News
2025-06-24
Qatari PM discusses Lebanon support and regional developments with PM Nawaf Salam
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-01
Lebanese PM Salam meets Indonesian Ambassador, discusses bilateral ties
Lebanon News
2025-08-01
Lebanese PM Salam meets Indonesian Ambassador, discusses bilateral ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-21
PM Salam discusses UNIFIL's renewal with Abagnara
Lebanon News
2025-08-21
PM Salam discusses UNIFIL's renewal with Abagnara
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:07
One dead, three wounded in Israeli attack on vehicle near Tebnine hospital
Lebanon News
08:07
One dead, three wounded in Israeli attack on vehicle near Tebnine hospital
0
Lebanon News
07:24
Lebanese Finance Minister receives audit report covering 2020–2024
Lebanon News
07:24
Lebanese Finance Minister receives audit report covering 2020–2024
0
Lebanon News
06:25
Justice Minister meets US Ambassador, expat groups on electoral rights
Lebanon News
06:25
Justice Minister meets US Ambassador, expat groups on electoral rights
0
Lebanon News
02:54
Lebanese President, Army Chief review security and Israeli attacks on south
Lebanon News
02:54
Lebanese President, Army Chief review security and Israeli attacks on south
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08
Israeli army says will use 'unprecedented force' in Gaza City, urges residents to leave
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08
Israeli army says will use 'unprecedented force' in Gaza City, urges residents to leave
0
World News
08:27
PM hails Doha's 'vital role' in Taliban release of UK couple
World News
08:27
PM hails Doha's 'vital role' in Taliban release of UK couple
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-31
Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-31
Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?
0
Lebanon News
14:17
Israeli army claims airstrikes hit Hezbollah Radwan Force depots
Lebanon News
14:17
Israeli army claims airstrikes hit Hezbollah Radwan Force depots
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:51
Israeli army warns residents in three South Lebanon towns to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
09:51
Israeli army warns residents in three South Lebanon towns to evacuate immediately
2
Lebanon News
11:47
Urgent: Israeli army tells residents in Tayr Zibna (Chehabiyeh) and Borj Qalaouiye to evacuate
Lebanon News
11:47
Urgent: Israeli army tells residents in Tayr Zibna (Chehabiyeh) and Borj Qalaouiye to evacuate
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
From dollars to gold: What US interest rate cuts mean for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
From dollars to gold: What US interest rate cuts mean for Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
14:17
Israeli army claims airstrikes hit Hezbollah Radwan Force depots
Lebanon News
14:17
Israeli army claims airstrikes hit Hezbollah Radwan Force depots
5
Lebanon News
10:23
Heavy displacement in southern Lebanon after Israeli evacuation warnings (Video)
Lebanon News
10:23
Heavy displacement in southern Lebanon after Israeli evacuation warnings (Video)
6
Lebanon News
14:34
Speaker Nabih Berri condemns Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:34
Speaker Nabih Berri condemns Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
10:33
Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings
Lebanon News
10:33
Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings
8
Lebanon News
10:54
Israeli army says conducting strikes in Lebanon’s south
Lebanon News
10:54
Israeli army says conducting strikes in Lebanon’s south
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More