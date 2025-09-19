Lebanese President discusses Israeli attacks with PM Salam

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at Baabda Palace on Friday to discuss the latest security developments following Israeli strikes on southern and Bekaa towns, as well as ongoing efforts to contain the situation.



The talks also touched on the 2026 draft state budget and broader domestic issues, ahead of Aoun’s departure Tuesday to New York, where he will lead Lebanon’s delegation to the U.N. General Assembly.



Aoun separately received Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi, who briefed him on discussions held in Paris with executives from Total regarding gas exploration in Lebanon’s offshore fields.



The president also met U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson on a farewell visit marking the end of her mission. Aoun expressed gratitude for her role in strengthening Lebanese-American relations across multiple sectors.



Later, Aoun conferred with Army Commander Rodolph Haykal on the security situation. Haykal presented details of Sunday’s Israeli strikes on southern villages and briefed the president on recent army operations against drug trafficking, which resulted in several arrests.