Israeli military says around 480,000 Palestinians have fled Gaza City

The Israeli military on Friday said around 480,000 Palestinians have fled southwards from Gaza City since late August, as it presses its ground offensive in a bid to seize the territory's largest urban centre.



When asked by AFP for a figure since the end of August, the military said: "The estimate is approximately 480,000."



The United Nations estimated at the end of August that about one million people were living in Gaza City and its surroundings.



AFP