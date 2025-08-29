US envoy says meeting with Speaker Berri was constructive, reaffirms support for Lebanese Army

29-08-2025 | 07:55
US envoy says meeting with Speaker Berri was constructive, reaffirms support for Lebanese Army
0min
US envoy says meeting with Speaker Berri was constructive, reaffirms support for Lebanese Army

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said his meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was constructive but noted that time is running out.

He stressed that the United States will stand by the Lebanese Army, reaffirming Washington’s support for the military institution.

Barrack also underlined that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s current objectives align with those of Washington, describing the ongoing talks between Syria and Israel as historic.

