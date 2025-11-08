President Aoun to visit Bulgaria ahead of 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties

President Joseph Aoun will leave Beirut next Monday morning for an official visit to Sofia at the invitation of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, which was extended on July 29.



The visit comes ahead of next year’s celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Lebanon and Bulgaria.



Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji will accompany President Aoun, and Lebanon’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Rihab Abou Zein, will join the delegation.



During his visit, President Aoun will hold talks with President Radev on bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation in various fields. He will also meet Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan, and several other Bulgarian officials.