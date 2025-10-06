Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi praised U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza plan on Monday, as negotiators from Hamas, Israel, and the United States converged on Egypt to discuss a hostage-prisoner exchange and ceasefire.



"I can only extend my praise and appreciation for U..S President Donald Trump," he said in an address, adding: "A ceasefire, the return of prisoners and detainees, the reconstruction of Gaza and the launch of a peaceful political process that leads to the establishment and recognition of the Palestinian state means we are on the right path to lasting peace and stability."



AFP





