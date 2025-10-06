Egypt's Sisi praises Trump Gaza plan ahead of indirect Hamas-Israel talks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-10-2025 | 03:35
High views
Egypt&#39;s Sisi praises Trump Gaza plan ahead of indirect Hamas-Israel talks
Egypt's Sisi praises Trump Gaza plan ahead of indirect Hamas-Israel talks

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi praised U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza plan on Monday, as negotiators from Hamas, Israel, and the United States converged on Egypt to discuss a hostage-prisoner exchange and ceasefire.

"I can only extend my praise and appreciation for U..S President Donald Trump," he said in an address, adding: "A ceasefire, the return of prisoners and detainees, the reconstruction of Gaza and the launch of a peaceful political process that leads to the establishment and recognition of the Palestinian state means we are on the right path to lasting peace and stability."

AFP


Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Egypt

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Donald Trump

Gaza

Hamas

Israel

United States

