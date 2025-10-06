News
Egypt's Sisi praises Trump Gaza plan ahead of indirect Hamas-Israel talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-10-2025 | 03:35
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi praised U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza plan on Monday, as negotiators from Hamas, Israel, and the United States converged on Egypt to discuss a hostage-prisoner exchange and ceasefire.
"I can only extend my praise and appreciation for U..S President Donald Trump," he said in an address, adding: "A ceasefire, the return of prisoners and detainees, the reconstruction of Gaza and the launch of a peaceful political process that leads to the establishment and recognition of the Palestinian state means we are on the right path to lasting peace and stability."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Egypt
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
Donald Trump
Gaza
Hamas
Israel
United States
