Army Commander Haykal stresses readiness, border coordination amid Israeli violations

Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal held an extraordinary meeting in Yarzeh with the general staff, unit and battalion commanders, and senior officers to review Lebanon’s current challenges and the army’s role amid ongoing Israeli violations and attacks.



Haykal emphasized that the army carries major responsibilities and is entering a critical phase with sensitive missions, taking all necessary steps to ensure success while preserving internal stability and civil peace.



“We have made significant sacrifices and lost soldiers in the line of duty, and nothing will stop us from fulfilling our responsibilities across all regions and along the borders,” he said.



He added that the army is coordinating with Syrian authorities on northern and eastern border control, serving shared interests.



Haykal also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen the army’s capabilities and improve conditions for soldiers, relying on both internal resources and support from friendly and allied countries.