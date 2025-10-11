Former US President Biden undergoing radiation therapy for cancer: Spokesperson

World News
11-10-2025 | 10:58
High views
Former US President Biden undergoing radiation therapy for cancer: Spokesperson
0min
Former US President Biden undergoing radiation therapy for cancer: Spokesperson

Former U.S. President Joe Biden is receiving radiation therapy for his prostate cancer diagnosed in May, a spokesperson for the former president said on Saturday.

"As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment, the spokesperson said.

Biden, who turns 83 next month, in September underwent a procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove cancerous cells from his skin.


Reuters
 

World News

US

President

Joe Biden

Radiation

Therapy

Cancer

