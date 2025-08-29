Lebanese PM urges Israel to show readiness for withdrawal, end daily violations

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Lebanon has informed U.S. envoy Tom Barrack that Israel must take real steps to show its readiness to withdraw from Lebanese territory, halt daily violations, and release detainees.



In an interview with the Financial Times, Salam emphasized that his government will continue the process of disarming armed groups, noting that some Palestinian factions have already begun handing over their weapons to the Lebanese army—a positive sign, he said.



Salam also stressed that funding from Western and Arab countries to support the army and finance reconstruction is essential to stabilize Lebanon.