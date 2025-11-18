Netanyahu says Israel struck Iran, vows more action as war continues on multiple fronts

Middle East News
18-11-2025 | 14:01
High views
Netanyahu says Israel struck Iran, vows more action as war continues on multiple fronts
0min
Netanyahu says Israel struck Iran, vows more action as war continues on multiple fronts

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel has carried out strikes against Iran and remains “ready for more,” stressing that the military campaign will continue across all fronts.

Netanyahu reiterated his government’s objective of dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities, saying Israel is “determined to complete the war on every front and to strip Hamas of its weapons.”

