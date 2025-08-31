Hezbollah's Qassem condoles Houthis after Israeli strike kills Yemeni officials

Lebanon News
31-08-2025 | 06:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah&#39;s Qassem condoles Houthis after Israeli strike kills Yemeni officials
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah's Qassem condoles Houthis after Israeli strike kills Yemeni officials

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem sent a condolence message to Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen's Houthi movement, following the killing of Yemen's prime minister and several ministers in an Israeli strike on Saturday.

Qassem said the attack reflected what he described as Israel’s inability to confront resistance commanders directly on the battlefield.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Naim Qassem

Houthis

Israeli

Strike

Yemeni

LBCI Next
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Hezbollah's MP Hassan Izz-Al-Din slams Lebanese government over monopoly of weapons decision
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-21

Israel's strike on Tehran kills bodyguard of former Hezbollah chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-26

Israeli strike on South Lebanon's Debaal kills two

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-12

Israeli army claims strike killed Hezbollah member in Lebanon's south

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-22

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem condemns Gaza assault, calls for action against Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Israeli airstrikes hit motorcycle in Nabatieh and Ali Taher area in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Berri says open to dialogue on weapons future, considers 'unacceptable' to burden Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Hezbollah's MP Hassan Izz-Al-Din slams Lebanese government over monopoly of weapons decision

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Large fire engulfs archaeological site in Tyre

LBCI
World News
2025-08-06

US envoy lands in Russia for meeting with Russian leadership: State media

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24

Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-27

Lebanese Army moves to dismantle Israeli-built barrier near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Large fire engulfs archaeological site in Tyre

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon weighs internal dialogue vs. external pressure: Army weapons plan faces delays

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:58

Target of latest Gaza strike was Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida, Israeli Army Radio reports

LBCI
Middle East News
13:47

Hezbollah mourns Yemeni leaders killed in strike, condemns attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Berri says open to dialogue on weapons future, considers 'unacceptable' to burden Lebanese Army

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:52

Netanyahu says Israel targeted Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

New hope for patients: Lebanon opens door to kidney transplants with full financial coverage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel ‘confronts’ Gaza occupation choice: Security chiefs, hostage threats in focus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More