Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly

Lebanon News
20-09-2025 | 05:45
Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly
0min
Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and first lady Nehmat Aoun departed Lebanon Saturday for New York.

President Aoun is set to deliver Lebanon’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly and meet officials from various countries on the sidelines. Discussions are expected to focus on Lebanon’s domestic situation and regional developments affecting the Middle East and Western countries.

During the visit, the president will also meet members of the Lebanese diaspora to hear their concerns.
 

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Nehmat Aoun

New York

United Nations

General Assembly

