UN nuclear watchdog seeks reengagement with Iran: Chief

Middle East News
25-11-2025 | 04:51
High views
UN nuclear watchdog seeks reengagement with Iran: Chief
UN nuclear watchdog seeks reengagement with Iran: Chief

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wants to fully reengage with Iran in order to restore inspection activities in the country, Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday.

His comments in Manila follow a resolution by the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday saying Iran must inform it "without delay" of the status of its enriched uranium stock and bombed atomic sites.


Reuters
 

Palestinian economy suffers worst-ever collapse after Israel-Hamas war: UN
Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief
