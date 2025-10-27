Ten people on trial over online harassment of French first lady

27-10-2025 | 09:32
Ten people on trial over online harassment of French first lady
Ten people on trial over online harassment of French first lady

Ten people went on trial in Paris on Monday, accused of sexist online bullying of Brigitte Macron in the latest such case linked to unsubstantiated gender claims against the French first lady.

Brigitte Macron was not present at the hearing, an AFP reporter said.

World News

France

Trial

Paris

Brigitte Macron

