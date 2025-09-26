News
US-led talks aim to shape Gaza plan ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting
News Bulletin Reports
26-09-2025 | 12:55
US-led talks aim to shape Gaza plan ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Intense negotiations are underway in Washington, led by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and involving Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, to reach preliminary understandings on President Donald Trump's 21-point Gaza peace plan ahead of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.
Witkoff and Netanyahu met to review the plan's main provisions, with sources close to the discussions saying the Israeli prime minister expressed reservations, arguing that several points do not meet Israel's interests. Netanyahu reportedly needs more time to finalize his position, which will require a thorough review and consultations with his government and cabinet.
What are the obstacles?
Key obstacles include Israel's insistence on a measure that would ensure Hamas is removed from power in Gaza immediately after hostilities, concerns over the full release of prisoners demanded by Trump but rejected by Hamas, and disputes over which areas the Israeli army would withdraw from during the plan's initial stages.
Israel also raised questions about the role of the Palestinian Authority in assuming responsibility in Gaza.
Dermer, working alongside Witkoff on detailed negotiations, is reportedly discussing with the U.S. the proposal to appoint former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to lead a temporary administration in Gaza.
Ahead of the Trump meeting, Netanyahu plans to push for measures that preserve Gaza as a separate zone from the West Bank and the broader Palestinian cause, while avoiding immediate discussions on post-war governance.
