US-led talks aim to shape Gaza plan ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting

News Bulletin Reports
26-09-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US-led talks aim to shape Gaza plan ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US-led talks aim to shape Gaza plan ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Intense negotiations are underway in Washington, led by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and involving Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, to reach preliminary understandings on President Donald Trump's 21-point Gaza peace plan ahead of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

Witkoff and Netanyahu met to review the plan's main provisions, with sources close to the discussions saying the Israeli prime minister expressed reservations, arguing that several points do not meet Israel's interests. Netanyahu reportedly needs more time to finalize his position, which will require a thorough review and consultations with his government and cabinet.

What are the obstacles?

Key obstacles include Israel's insistence on a measure that would ensure Hamas is removed from power in Gaza immediately after hostilities, concerns over the full release of prisoners demanded by Trump but rejected by Hamas, and disputes over which areas the Israeli army would withdraw from during the plan's initial stages. 

Israel also raised questions about the role of the Palestinian Authority in assuming responsibility in Gaza.

Dermer, working alongside Witkoff on detailed negotiations, is reportedly discussing with the U.S. the proposal to appoint former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to lead a temporary administration in Gaza.

Ahead of the Trump meeting, Netanyahu plans to push for measures that preserve Gaza as a separate zone from the West Bank and the broader Palestinian cause, while avoiding immediate discussions on post-war governance.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Gaza

Plan

US

Israel

Trump

Netanyahu

Meeting

LBCI Next
Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government
$60M a month to Hezbollah? US claim raises alarms in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-27

Trump to chair Gaza meeting in Washington, top US and Israeli diplomats to also meet

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-02

Erdogan slams US decision to revoke Palestinian visas ahead of UN meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-06

No breakthrough as Trump-Netanyahu meeting nears, with aid and ceasefire terms stalling Gaza deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

US Treasury delegation visits Lebanon amid political shifts; can new leadership fix its financial system?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Law amendments stalls: Lebanon's 2026 elections hang in the balance—Latest details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-25

$60M a month to Hezbollah? US claim raises alarms in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Lebanese Army conducts raid Baalbek in coordination with military intelligence

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Israel-Syria talks hit snag over humanitarian corridor: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:45

IMF urges Lebanon to adopt tax reforms to fund reconstruction and social protection

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Information Minister Paul Morcos meets Speaker Berri to discuss backing for media law

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
10:11

Netanyahu calls for direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon towards peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:26

Son of Lebanon's slain Hezbollah chief says his father's final days were filled with rage

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Beirut Port climbs to 54th globally, marking major progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Riad Salameh expected to post reduced bail and leave hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Sources tell LBCI: Lebanon’s prime minister to meet key ministers ahead of full cabinet review

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Deadly clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and wanted gunmen in Baalbek

LBCI
World News
02:18

US offers major reward for information on Hasib Muhammad Hadwan and Ali al-Sha’ir

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Iran’s national security chief to visit Lebanon Saturday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More