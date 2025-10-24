UNIFIL marks 80th anniversary of United Nations with ceremony in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
24-10-2025 | 11:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UNIFIL marks 80th anniversary of United Nations with ceremony in South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UNIFIL marks 80th anniversary of United Nations with ceremony in South Lebanon

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) commemorated the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations with a ceremony at its headquarters in Naqoura, South Lebanon. 

The event was attended by Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, Brig. Gen. Hassan Audi representing the Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal, UNIFIL Force Commander Gen. Diodato Abagnara, the Regional Commander of Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces Brig. Gen. Ahmad Abou Daher, Director of Orientation Brig. Gen. Hussein Ghadar, UNIFIL spokesperson Candice Ardell, and other military, security, and religious officials, along with UNIFIL officers and staff.

The ceremony featured a military parade by UNIFIL units, accompanied by the raising of the Lebanese flag alongside the flags of UNIFIL and participating countries. Abagnara, Rajji, and the army representative laid wreaths at a memorial honoring UNIFIL personnel who have fallen in service.
 
Abagnara also presented plaques to several UNIFIL staff who had completed their service. A photography exhibition highlighting UNIFIL’s role in global peace operations was also part of the event.
 
In his speech, Gen. Abagnara said: “Today, as you all know, we stand together under the blue flag of the United Nations to celebrate the 80th anniversary of its founding and the 25th anniversary of Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security. These are not just dates on a calendar—they tell the story of individuals who believed in peace, in dialogue, and who refused to let war have the final word. Two milestones, one message: peace is not built by individuals alone, but through collective action. Inclusivity is not a symbol; it is the essence of peace itself, and without it, peace cannot endure.”

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Anniversary

United Nations

Ceremony

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-22

PM Salam discusses South Lebanon and post-UNIFIL phase with UNIFIL commander

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-19

US casts 6th veto at United Nations over war in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-07

Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-14

PM Salam marks anniversary of Bachir Gemayel’s assassination, calls for truth and reconciliation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:37

Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Talks, promises, and no progress—Can Lebanon ever seal a real deal with the IMF?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

Lebanon condemns Israeli strike on Qatar, calls for international action

LBCI
World News
08:58

Thousands of children at risk of death in Sudan's besieged al-Fashir: UN

LBCI
World News
2025-09-10

Trump says 'we must all pray' for shot activist Kirk

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Israeli army completes largest drill on Lebanese border since war began, claims Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:02

Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah logistics chief' in South Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Israeli strike targets vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Two killed, two injured in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Reminder to set clocks back one hour at midnight on October 25–26

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More