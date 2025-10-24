News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNIFIL marks 80th anniversary of United Nations with ceremony in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
24-10-2025 | 11:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UNIFIL marks 80th anniversary of United Nations with ceremony in South Lebanon
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) commemorated the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations with a ceremony at its headquarters in Naqoura, South Lebanon.
The event was attended by Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, Brig. Gen. Hassan Audi representing the Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal, UNIFIL Force Commander Gen. Diodato Abagnara, the Regional Commander of Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces Brig. Gen. Ahmad Abou Daher, Director of Orientation Brig. Gen. Hussein Ghadar, UNIFIL spokesperson Candice Ardell, and other military, security, and religious officials, along with UNIFIL officers and staff.
The ceremony featured a military parade by UNIFIL units, accompanied by the raising of the Lebanese flag alongside the flags of UNIFIL and participating countries. Abagnara, Rajji, and the army representative laid wreaths at a memorial honoring UNIFIL personnel who have fallen in service.
Abagnara also presented plaques to several UNIFIL staff who had completed their service. A photography exhibition highlighting UNIFIL’s role in global peace operations was also part of the event.
In his speech, Gen. Abagnara said: “Today, as you all know, we stand together under the blue flag of the United Nations to celebrate the 80th anniversary of its founding and the 25th anniversary of Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security. These are not just dates on a calendar—they tell the story of individuals who believed in peace, in dialogue, and who refused to let war have the final word. Two milestones, one message: peace is not built by individuals alone, but through collective action. Inclusivity is not a symbol; it is the essence of peace itself, and without it, peace cannot endure.”
Lebanon News
UNIFIL
Anniversary
United Nations
Ceremony
South Lebanon
Next
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-22
PM Salam discusses South Lebanon and post-UNIFIL phase with UNIFIL commander
Lebanon News
2025-10-22
PM Salam discusses South Lebanon and post-UNIFIL phase with UNIFIL commander
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-19
US casts 6th veto at United Nations over war in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-19
US casts 6th veto at United Nations over war in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-14
PM Salam marks anniversary of Bachir Gemayel’s assassination, calls for truth and reconciliation
Lebanon News
2025-09-14
PM Salam marks anniversary of Bachir Gemayel’s assassination, calls for truth and reconciliation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:37
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one
Lebanon News
13:37
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Talks, promises, and no progress—Can Lebanon ever seal a real deal with the IMF?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Talks, promises, and no progress—Can Lebanon ever seal a real deal with the IMF?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
Lebanon condemns Israeli strike on Qatar, calls for international action
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
Lebanon condemns Israeli strike on Qatar, calls for international action
0
World News
08:58
Thousands of children at risk of death in Sudan's besieged al-Fashir: UN
World News
08:58
Thousands of children at risk of death in Sudan's besieged al-Fashir: UN
0
World News
2025-09-10
Trump says 'we must all pray' for shot activist Kirk
World News
2025-09-10
Trump says 'we must all pray' for shot activist Kirk
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:37
Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim
Lebanon News
14:37
Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim
2
Lebanon News
07:31
Israeli army completes largest drill on Lebanese border since war began, claims Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
07:31
Israeli army completes largest drill on Lebanese border since war began, claims Avichay Adraee
3
Lebanon News
10:02
Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah logistics chief' in South Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
10:02
Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah logistics chief' in South Lebanon strike
4
Lebanon News
05:26
Israeli strike targets vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:26
Israeli strike targets vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:25
Two killed, two injured in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:25
Two killed, two injured in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:45
Reminder to set clocks back one hour at midnight on October 25–26
Lebanon News
06:45
Reminder to set clocks back one hour at midnight on October 25–26
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
8
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More