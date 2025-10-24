UNIFIL marks 80th anniversary of United Nations with ceremony in South Lebanon

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) commemorated the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations with a ceremony at its headquarters in Naqoura, South Lebanon.



The event was attended by Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, Brig. Gen. Hassan Audi representing the Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal, UNIFIL Force Commander Gen. Diodato Abagnara, the Regional Commander of Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces Brig. Gen. Ahmad Abou Daher, Director of Orientation Brig. Gen. Hussein Ghadar, UNIFIL spokesperson Candice Ardell, and other military, security, and religious officials, along with UNIFIL officers and staff.



The ceremony featured a military parade by UNIFIL units, accompanied by the raising of the Lebanese flag alongside the flags of UNIFIL and participating countries. Abagnara, Rajji, and the army representative laid wreaths at a memorial honoring UNIFIL personnel who have fallen in service.



Abagnara also presented plaques to several UNIFIL staff who had completed their service. A photography exhibition highlighting UNIFIL’s role in global peace operations was also part of the event.



In his speech, Gen. Abagnara said: “Today, as you all know, we stand together under the blue flag of the United Nations to celebrate the 80th anniversary of its founding and the 25th anniversary of Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security. These are not just dates on a calendar—they tell the story of individuals who believed in peace, in dialogue, and who refused to let war have the final word. Two milestones, one message: peace is not built by individuals alone, but through collective action. Inclusivity is not a symbol; it is the essence of peace itself, and without it, peace cannot endure.”