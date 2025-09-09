President Aoun follows closely on proposal for technology and AI ministry

Lebanon News
09-09-2025 | 04:06
High views
President Aoun follows closely on proposal for technology and AI ministry
0min
President Aoun follows closely on proposal for technology and AI ministry

Minister of State for Technology Affairs and Artificial Intelligence Kamal Shehadeh said he briefed President Joseph Aoun on a draft law to establish a Ministry of Technology and Artificial Intelligence, which is on the agenda of Tuesday’s Cabinet session. He noted that the president is closely following the issue.

Shehadeh expressed hope the Cabinet will approve the law in line with the government’s policy statement, paving the way to integrate technology into state institutions and strengthen its role in the national economy.

Speaking after his meeting with the president at Baabda Palace, Shehadeh said the discussion covered the ministry’s roadmap and progress achieved so far, with a focus on draft laws aimed at building a comprehensive digital economy. He added that cooperation programs with several ministries have already been set up to support this effort.

He stressed the importance of creating a proper legislative and regulatory framework to support and empower startups.

