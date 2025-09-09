Lebanon condemns Israeli strike on Qatar, calls for international action

The Lebanese government on Tuesday strongly condemned Israel's attack on Qatar, calling it a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and a breach of international law and norms.



In a statement, the government expressed its “full solidarity with the leadership, government and people of Qatar” in the face of what it termed an unjustified assault.



Lebanon urged the international community to “assume its responsibilities” by curbing Israel’s repeated attacks, which it said pose a threat to security and stability across the entire region.