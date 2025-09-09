Lebanon condemns Israeli strike on Qatar, calls for international action

Lebanon News
09-09-2025 | 11:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon condemns Israeli strike on Qatar, calls for international action
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon condemns Israeli strike on Qatar, calls for international action

The Lebanese government on Tuesday strongly condemned Israel's attack on Qatar, calling it a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and a breach of international law and norms.

In a statement, the government expressed its “full solidarity with the leadership, government and people of Qatar” in the face of what it termed an unjustified assault.

Lebanon urged the international community to “assume its responsibilities” by curbing Israel’s repeated attacks, which it said pose a threat to security and stability across the entire region.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Condemn

Israeli

Strike

Qatar

International

Action

LBCI Next
Car targeted in Zarout area between Barja and Jiyeh
Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-04

Lebanon condemns Israeli attacks on south, calls for international action

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-27

President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on South Lebanon, urges international action

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-25

Syria condemns Israeli incursion near Damascus, calls for UN action

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-13

Parliament Speaker Berri condemns Israeli strike on Iran as violation of international law

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:13

Lebanese President in call with Qatari Emir voices solidarity with Doha following Israeli attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon moves forward with long-delayed highway expansion, set to ease traffic after years — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:00

Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on Hamas delegation in Doha

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-26

Israel's army says three projectiles launched from Gaza, one intercepted

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-20

Lebanon’s state media denies reports of multiple router explosions in Hermel

LBCI
Middle East News
13:09

Qatar says security force member killed in Israel attack on Doha

LBCI
Middle East News
09:25

Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Doha, awaits results — report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
08:58

Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
09:37

Israeli sources: US notified ahead of strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar

LBCI
Middle East News
09:10

Axios: Israeli source claims Doha explosion was attempt on Hamas officials

LBCI
Middle East News
09:25

Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Doha, awaits results — report

LBCI
Middle East News
09:17

Israeli army announces targeting of Hamas leadership in strike on Doha

LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Source to AFP: Israeli strike near Beirut targets Hezbollah member

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More