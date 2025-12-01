In Martyrs’ Square, Pope Leo XIV calls on the Lebanese to confront intolerance and violence

Lebanon News
01-12-2025 | 11:01
High views
In Martyrs’ Square, Pope Leo XIV calls on the Lebanese to confront intolerance and violence
2min
In Martyrs’ Square, Pope Leo XIV calls on the Lebanese to confront intolerance and violence

During his visit to Lebanon, Pope Leo XIV highlighted the country’s religious diversity as a source of strength and a model for coexistence. He said that despite fear, mistrust, and prejudice, unity, reconciliation, and peace remain possible, and that Christians, Muslims, Druze, and other communities can live together while building a country based on respect and dialogue.

At an interreligious meeting on Martyrs' Square in central Beirut, the pope praised Lebanon’s history and heritage, recalling the cedar trees as symbols of resilience and noting the enduring spiritual legacy of the land. 

He also drew parallels between the deep roots of Lebanon’s trees and the global presence of the Lebanese people, emphasising that their worldwide communities remain united by their homeland and rich heritage.

The pope called on Lebanese communities at home and abroad to act as builders of peace, confronting intolerance, rejecting violence, resisting exclusion, and promoting justice and harmony through faith.

To read the full speech, click here.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Pope Leo XIV

Beirut

Martyrs' Square

Pope Leo XIV visits Annaya, highlights Saint Charbel’s global spiritual reach
Israel presses US for deadline on Hezbollah disarmament ahead of Morgan Ortagus' visit
