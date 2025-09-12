PM Salam reassures troops: monthly grant intact despite financial limits

Lebanon News
12-09-2025 | 07:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam reassures troops: monthly grant intact despite financial limits
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Salam reassures troops: monthly grant intact despite financial limits

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Friday that the grant provided to Lebanese military personnel has been settled and will now be disbursed regularly each month without interruption.

Speaking at the Grand Serail while receiving the Association of Retired Armed Forces led by Brig. Gen. Chamel Roukoz, Salam explained that state revenues do not allow for salary increases for active-duty soldiers, retirees, or families of fallen troops within the current budget.

He added that any improvement in government resources could open the door to addressing the issue. Salam also pointed to international conferences being held to support the Lebanese army and provide aid from the global community.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

Lebanese Army

Grand Serail

Chamel Roukoz

LBCI Next
Lebanese President receives invitation to Vatican canonization of Armenian Bishop Ignatius Maloyan
Lebanese PM discusses investment opportunities with UAE businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-23

PM Salam signs decree granting july financial aid to active and retired military personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-10

President Aoun and PM Salam discuss financial and judicial appointments ahead of cabinet session: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-24

Qatari PM discusses Lebanon support and regional developments with PM Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-04

MEA reassures travelers: Engine crisis affected few flights, safety never at risk

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:54

One person killed in Israeli strike on Aitaroun, Public Health Emergency Operations Center says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Cracking down on smuggling: Key reform for Lebanon’s economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Funding gaps persist: US Congress allocates $14.2 million for Lebanese Army

LBCI
World News
07:37

US State Secretary to meet Qatar PM Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Lebanese President receives invitation to Vatican canonization of Armenian Bishop Ignatius Maloyan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:49

Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:25

BDL says Lebanon's foreign currency and gold reserves rise amid global interest rate pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

PM Salam reassures troops: monthly grant intact despite financial limits

LBCI
Middle East News
11:00

UN General Assembly supports future Palestinian state but without Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:16

Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

LBCI
Middle East News
07:27

UAE says summons Israel envoy to condemn 'cowardly' Qatar attack

LBCI
Middle East News
15:31

Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble' of facilities hit during Israel war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:49

Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Lebanon appoints new members to Judicial Council after cabinet approval

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More