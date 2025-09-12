PM Salam reassures troops: monthly grant intact despite financial limits

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Friday that the grant provided to Lebanese military personnel has been settled and will now be disbursed regularly each month without interruption.



Speaking at the Grand Serail while receiving the Association of Retired Armed Forces led by Brig. Gen. Chamel Roukoz, Salam explained that state revenues do not allow for salary increases for active-duty soldiers, retirees, or families of fallen troops within the current budget.



He added that any improvement in government resources could open the door to addressing the issue. Salam also pointed to international conferences being held to support the Lebanese army and provide aid from the global community.