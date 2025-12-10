News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Salam writes in ‘’Financial Times’’: International community must pressure Israel, support Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
10-12-2025 | 11:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Salam writes in ‘’Financial Times’’: International community must pressure Israel, support Lebanese Army
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam wrote in the ‘’Financial Times’’ that Lebanon is calling on its international partners to support the country, warning that without such assistance, entrenched interests may exploit any power vacuum.
“Lebanon is crucial for the stability of the wider region. We are not asking our siblings and international partners to do our work for us, but to stand with us and help us succeed,” Salam said.
He criticized Israel for continuing to violate Lebanese sovereignty, detaining Lebanese citizens, and occupying at least five sites in southern Lebanon.
“These actions lead to instability, fuel renewed conflicts, and undermine the government’s efforts to restore state authority,” he added.
Salam called on the international community to pressure Israel to cease hostile actions and fully withdraw from Lebanese territory.
He also emphasized the need to strengthen support for the Lebanese Armed Forces, describing them as the institution most capable of ensuring stability in the country.
Lebanon News
Salam
writes
‘’Financial
Times’’:
International
community
pressure
Israel,
support
Lebanese
Next
Lebanese, Omani Interior Ministers discuss security cooperation in Muscat
Lebanese Army support conference: France presses Lebanon to accelerate security measures
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-08
Preparations underway in Paris: International conference to support Lebanese Army expected in January
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-08
Preparations underway in Paris: International conference to support Lebanese Army expected in January
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
PM Salam, EU officials discuss security support and reforms; Alawite leaders raise community and refugee concerns
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
PM Salam, EU officials discuss security support and reforms; Alawite leaders raise community and refugee concerns
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-05
PM Salam says Lebanon needs international support force following end of UNIFIL's mandate
Lebanon News
2025-12-05
PM Salam says Lebanon needs international support force following end of UNIFIL's mandate
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-25
PM Salam meets with Amnesty International chief and UNRWA officials to discuss justice and refugee support
Lebanon News
2025-11-25
PM Salam meets with Amnesty International chief and UNRWA officials to discuss justice and refugee support
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
From promise to action: EU disburses €55 million to support Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
From promise to action: EU disburses €55 million to support Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US report on Lebanon: Israel doubts Lebanese Army's ability to disarm Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US report on Lebanon: Israel doubts Lebanese Army's ability to disarm Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
With Army aid on the line, Le Drian’s tour pushes Lebanon for concrete security steps
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
With Army aid on the line, Le Drian’s tour pushes Lebanon for concrete security steps
0
Lebanon News
11:49
UN Peacekeepers fired upon by Israeli army tank near Blue Line, no injuries reported
Lebanon News
11:49
UN Peacekeepers fired upon by Israeli army tank near Blue Line, no injuries reported
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13
In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13
In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-13
In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
2025-09-13
In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
Lebanese President condemns Israeli strike on Qatar
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
Lebanese President condemns Israeli strike on Qatar
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-05
Hamas armed wing says to hand over Gaza hostage body at 1900 GMT
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-05
Hamas armed wing says to hand over Gaza hostage body at 1900 GMT
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:19
Lebanon's FM renews invitation for Iranian counterpart to meet in a neutral third country
Lebanon News
05:19
Lebanon's FM renews invitation for Iranian counterpart to meet in a neutral third country
2
Lebanon News
05:01
MP Gemayel says weapons are being used to intimidate the Lebanese interior
Lebanon News
05:01
MP Gemayel says weapons are being used to intimidate the Lebanese interior
3
Lebanon News
10:35
Lebanon-Syria judicial meeting in Damascus described as “not positive” by Syrian source
Lebanon News
10:35
Lebanon-Syria judicial meeting in Damascus described as “not positive” by Syrian source
4
Lebanon News
11:49
UN Peacekeepers fired upon by Israeli army tank near Blue Line, no injuries reported
Lebanon News
11:49
UN Peacekeepers fired upon by Israeli army tank near Blue Line, no injuries reported
5
Lebanon News
06:43
Lebanon, EU sign €132 million package to boost security and border management
Lebanon News
06:43
Lebanon, EU sign €132 million package to boost security and border management
6
Lebanon News
11:17
PM Salam writes in ‘’Financial Times’’: International community must pressure Israel, support Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
11:17
PM Salam writes in ‘’Financial Times’’: International community must pressure Israel, support Lebanese Army
7
Lebanon News
09:50
Greek Airlines flight bound for Tel Aviv briefly enters Lebanese airspace: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
09:50
Greek Airlines flight bound for Tel Aviv briefly enters Lebanese airspace: LBCI sources
8
Lebanon News
03:44
Lebanese, Omani Interior Ministers discuss security cooperation in Muscat
Lebanon News
03:44
Lebanese, Omani Interior Ministers discuss security cooperation in Muscat
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More