PM Salam writes in ‘’Financial Times’’: International community must pressure Israel, support Lebanese Army

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam wrote in the ‘’Financial Times’’ that Lebanon is calling on its international partners to support the country, warning that without such assistance, entrenched interests may exploit any power vacuum.



“Lebanon is crucial for the stability of the wider region. We are not asking our siblings and international partners to do our work for us, but to stand with us and help us succeed,” Salam said.



He criticized Israel for continuing to violate Lebanese sovereignty, detaining Lebanese citizens, and occupying at least five sites in southern Lebanon.



“These actions lead to instability, fuel renewed conflicts, and undermine the government’s efforts to restore state authority,” he added.



Salam called on the international community to pressure Israel to cease hostile actions and fully withdraw from Lebanese territory.



He also emphasized the need to strengthen support for the Lebanese Armed Forces, describing them as the institution most capable of ensuring stability in the country.





