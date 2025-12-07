News
Lebanese PM Salam: Financial gap bill to be finalized this month, elections on schedule
07-12-2025 | 06:45
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the government will present a draft law addressing Lebanon’s financial gap before the end of the month, noting that the legislation aims to address the issue of bank deposits before it is sent to Parliament for approval.
Speaking at the Doha Forum in Qatar on Sunday, Salam affirmed that the upcoming parliamentary elections will be held on time, stressing that the renewal of his mandate depends on the will of the newly elected legislature.
He added that both he and President Joseph Aoun are committed to reforms and to consolidating state authority over weapons, even if they come from “different backgrounds and adopt different approaches.”
Despite varying speeds and methods, Salam said they are aligned in the same overall direction.
PM Salam, Turkish FM Fidan discuss Lebanon's situation in Doha
Lebanon–Israel negotiations: Is adding more civilians now on the table?
