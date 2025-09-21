Israeli drone strike kills four, including children, in Bint Jbeil: Health Ministry

21-09-2025 | 10:20
Israeli drone strike kills four, including children, in Bint Jbeil: Health Ministry
Israeli drone strike kills four, including children, in Bint Jbeil: Health Ministry

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Sunday that an Israeli drone strike on the southern town of Bint Jbeil killed four people, including children, according to a preliminary toll.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Health Ministry

Bint Jbeil

Israel

Airstrike

