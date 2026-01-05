News
Banks warn financial gap law could deepen crisis
Lebanon Economy
05-01-2026 | 06:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Banks warn financial gap law could deepen crisis
A banking meeting concluded on Monday amid anticipation of a statement detailing banks’ objections to the draft financial gap law, according to information obtained by LBCI.
Banking sources warned that passing the bill in its current form would risk exacerbating the financial crisis in the coming years. They stressed that an economy cannot be structured solely around repaying deposits over a 20-year period.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Banks
Finance
Economy
Deposits
