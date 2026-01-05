Banks warn financial gap law could deepen crisis

Lebanon Economy
05-01-2026 | 06:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Banks warn financial gap law could deepen crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Banks warn financial gap law could deepen crisis

A banking meeting concluded on Monday amid anticipation of a statement detailing banks’ objections to the draft financial gap law, according to information obtained by LBCI.

Banking sources warned that passing the bill in its current form would risk exacerbating the financial crisis in the coming years. They stressed that an economy cannot be structured solely around repaying deposits over a 20-year period.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Banks

Finance

Economy

Deposits

Lebanon updates fuel prices
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-31

Risks to deposits: Lebanon's banks push back against financial gap law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-11

Uncertain path for financial gap law raises pressure on Lebanon’s banks — what’s next?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-22

Banks Association lawyer Akram Azoury: Banking gap law has merits but faces major flaws

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-21

Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-02

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-31

Risks to deposits: Lebanon's banks push back against financial gap law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-29

From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-28

Lebanon’s draft deposit recovery bill: what depositors should know

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-30

Lebanese Defense Minister meets US Ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-29

Speaker Berri reviews bilateral cooperation with Egyptian petroleum minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-24

Syria state media says three dead in clashes in Latakia province

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-06

Israel keeps northern front open as pressure builds on Lebanon over Hezbollah’s weapons—the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More