UNICEF, Germany empower Lebanese youth to move from education to work

Lebanon News
29-09-2025 | 08:56
UNICEF, Germany empower Lebanese youth to move from education to work
UNICEF, Germany empower Lebanese youth to move from education to work

UNICEF and the German government, through the German Development Bank (KfW), are continuing their efforts to empower Lebanon’s youth through initiatives that support their transition from education to productivity, strengthen their role in community recovery, and open pathways for leadership and active participation in building a better future.

According to a joint statement, UNICEF’s “From Learning to Earning” initiative has equipped thousands of young people with practical skills aligned with labor market demands, restoring a sense of capability, dignity, and independence.

The statement noted that 7,397 young men and women have been able to earn an income and access employment opportunities despite Lebanon’s economic challenges. This was achieved through literacy and numeracy programs, competency-based training, life skills development, support for employment opportunities, and entrepreneurship initiatives.

Uta Simon, Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy in Beirut, said: “Through its partnership with UNICEF, Germany has provided opportunities to thousands of Lebanese youth over the past ten years. Youth are Lebanon’s future, and investing in them is an investment both in individuals and in a better future for the country.” She added that German government support via KfW has allowed young people to earn income, launch their own projects, and contribute to emergency response and post-conflict recovery efforts.

UNICEF Representative in Lebanon, Marcoluigi Corsi, emphasized: “Investing in youth is not a luxury — it is central to UNICEF’s vision of empowering every young person with the ability, opportunity, and dignity to shape their own life path. In Lebanon today, we are translating that vision into action by supporting youth in the critical transition from education to productivity, ensuring that no young person is left behind.”

He added: “Our decade-long partnership with the German government has enabled us to empower youth in leadership, assist in their recovery, and help revive their communities from the ground up.”

Lebanon News

