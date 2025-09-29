Israeli airstrike hits water tanker in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, killing one

Lebanon News
29-09-2025 | 10:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli airstrike hits water tanker in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, killing one
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airstrike hits water tanker in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, killing one

On Monday, an Israeli airstrike targeted a water tanker in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, southern Lebanon, killing one person.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrike

Nabatieh al-Fawqa

LBCI Next
Lebanese Sports Minister highlights youth challenges at UN headquarters
Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:48

Madagascar's president sacks government following deadly protests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

$14 million cash and LBP 5 billion bail raise questions over ex-central bank chief Riad Salameh’s release

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Parliament in uproar: Lebanese MPs clash over elections and diaspora voting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Iran back on Israel’s radar as sanctions return and missile threat grows

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

$14 million cash and LBP 5 billion bail raise questions over ex-central bank chief Riad Salameh’s release

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Parliament in uproar: Lebanese MPs clash over elections and diaspora voting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Lebanon’s Raoucheh Rock dispute escalates as President Aoun declares army a ‘red line’—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Casino du Liban chief Roland Khoury released on financial bail

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-20

Elie Saab brings global spotlight to Lebanon with son’s stunning wedding in Faqra

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-10

Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure

LBCI
World News
13:48

Madagascar's president sacks government following deadly protests

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Casino du Liban chief Roland Khoury released on financial bail

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Israeli airstrike hits water tanker in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, killing one

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Casino du Liban chief Roland Khoury released on financial bail

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Speaker Berri: Meeting with President Aoun was “excellent as usual”

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will not allow Israel to achieve its goals in Lebanon through compliant governments or conspiracies

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

President Aoun awards army chief National Order of the Cedar, reviews security across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

PM Salam meets French economic delegation to discuss reconstruction and investment

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

UNICEF, Germany empower Lebanese youth to move from education to work

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

Lebanese Parliament approves extra budget for public sector pensions and joins UN biodiversity pact

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More