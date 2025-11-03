Iran's Supreme Leader says cooperation with US not possible while it backs Israel

03-11-2025 | 07:48
Cooperation between Iran and the United States is not possible as long as Washington continues to support Israel and to maintain military bases and interfere in the Middle East region, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday.

Khamenei's comments came as President Donald Trump's administration seeks to increase pressure on Iran.

"The Americans sometimes say they would like to cooperate with Iran. Cooperation with Iran is not possible as long as the U.S. continues to support the accursed Zionist regime, maintains military bases, and interferes in the region," Khamenei said, according to state media.


Reuters
 

Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza, medics say, further testing ceasefire
Azerbaijan begins exporting small quantities of gas to Syria
