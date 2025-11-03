News
Iran's Supreme Leader says cooperation with US not possible while it backs Israel
Middle East News
03-11-2025 | 07:48
Iran's Supreme Leader says cooperation with US not possible while it backs Israel
Cooperation between Iran and the United States is not possible as long as Washington continues to support Israel and to maintain military bases and interfere in the Middle East region, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday.
Khamenei's comments came as President Donald Trump's administration seeks to increase pressure on Iran.
"The Americans sometimes say they would like to cooperate with Iran. Cooperation with Iran is not possible as long as the U.S. continues to support the accursed Zionist regime, maintains military bases, and interferes in the region," Khamenei said, according to state media.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Supreme
Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Cooperation
US
Israel
