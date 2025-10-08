Samy Gemayel discusses elections and unity of political authority with PM Salam

08-10-2025 | 07:06
Samy Gemayel discusses elections and unity of political authority with PM Salam
2min
Samy Gemayel discusses elections and unity of political authority with PM Salam

Kataeb Party leader MP Samy Gemayel met with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to discuss the latest developments, focusing on the upcoming parliamentary elections and the voting rights of expatriates.

Gemayel said both sides agreed that the government must assume its responsibility by submitting an electoral law proposal to parliament to settle the debate over expatriate participation, ensuring they can vote for all 128 MPs as in previous elections.

He rejected proposals to limit expatriates’ voting power to six MPs, calling such ideas “illogical” and a means of isolating them from Lebanon’s political life.

Gemayel also stressed the importance of political unity and cooperation among state institutions, describing it as the only path to saving Lebanon and restoring state authority.

He added that with both a president and a prime minister committed to sovereignty and reform, Lebanon now has an opportunity to move forward — provided all parties unite to complete the disarmament process, eliminate armed militias, and create the stability needed to attract aid, investment, and economic recovery.
 

Lebanon News

Gemayel

discusses

elections

unity

political

authority

Salam

Cuba asks Lebanon to support UN resolution calling for an end to US blockade
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over several towns in southern Lebanon: NNA
