Lebanese army arrests wanted man in Baalbek on charges of drug trafficking and car theft

Lebanon News
01-11-2025 | 10:38
High views
Lebanese army arrests wanted man in Baalbek on charges of drug trafficking and car theft
0min
Lebanese army arrests wanted man in Baalbek on charges of drug trafficking and car theft

On Saturday, a Lebanese army unit, supported by a patrol from the Intelligence Directorate, raided the home of citizen R.Z. in the Sharawneh area of Baalbek and arrested him.

R.Z. is wanted on multiple warrants for crimes including drug trafficking and distribution, shooting, illegal antiquities excavation, and forming a gang for car theft.

The detainee is being interrogated under the supervision of the competent judicial authorities.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Baalbek

