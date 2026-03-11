Iran military capabilities 'not reduced to zero,' says Macron

France's President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that Iran's military capabilities had been weakened but not "reduced to zero" in U.S. and Israeli strikes.



"Considerable damage has already been inflicted on Iran's military ballistic capabilities, but it continues to attack several countries in the region, and therefore its capabilities have not been reduced to zero," he said after a video call with G7 leaders.



He added that he left it up to U.S. President Donald Trump to "clarify both his ultimate objectives and the pace he wants to set for operations."



AFP



