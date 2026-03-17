Iran war may push 45 million people into acute hunger by June: WFP

Tens of millions more people will face acute hunger if the Iran war continues through to June, according to analysis from ⁠the World Food Program (WFP) released on Tuesday.



An extra 45 million are projected to be pushed into acute hunger because of rises in ⁠food, oil and shipping costs, pushing the global tally above its ⁠current record level of 319 million, Deputy Executive Director ⁠of the WFP Carl ⁠Skau told reporters in Geneva.





Reuters