As the latest meeting of the Group of Seven’s foreign ministers begins in Canada on Tuesday, Canada's foreign minister Anita Anand said the agenda will focus on issues including Arctic security, the war in Ukraine and securing peace in the Middle East.



Amid the current era of "geopolitical volatility," Anand said her U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio has been "a very constructive member" of the G7 and commended the U.S. for its efforts to secure peace in the Middle East.



John Kirton, founder of the G7 Research Group at the University of Toronto, said it was likely foreign ministers would accomplish more at the Niagara-on-the-Lake meeting than the earlier meeting of G7 heads of state in June at Kananaskis.



“The fact that President Trump won’t be there will definitely help,” he said. “They won’t have to watch every facial expression or be careful of any rants he might unleash.”



Reuters