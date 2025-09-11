News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria says it arrested Hezbollah cell in Damascus countryside
Lebanon News
11-09-2025 | 05:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria says it arrested Hezbollah cell in Damascus countryside
Syrian authorities said Thursday they arrested a Hezbollah cell operating in the western countryside of Damascus, accusing its members of plotting attacks inside the country.
Brig. Gen. Ahmad al-Dalati, head of Internal Security in Damascus province, said specialized units, working with the General Intelligence Directorate, captured the cell after extensive field surveillance. The arrests took place in the towns of Sasa and Kanaker, according to state media.
Preliminary investigations indicated that the cell’s members had received training in camps inside Lebanon. Authorities said they were planning operations that could have threatened the safety and stability of Syrian citizens.
During the operation, security forces seized rocket launchers, 19 Grad rockets, anti-tank missiles, light weapons, and large quantities of ammunition.
The case has been referred to the judiciary, while investigators continue to question the detainees to uncover the full scope of their connections and objectives.
Lebanon News
Syria
Arrest
Hezbollah
Damascus
Countryside
Next
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in eastern Lebanon
Lebanese Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on motorcycle in Ain Baal-Bazouriye
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-08-27
Six Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli drone strikes in Damascus countryside: State-run TV
Middle East News
2025-08-27
Six Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli drone strikes in Damascus countryside: State-run TV
0
Middle East News
2025-06-16
Iran says it hung convicted Mossad agent arrested in 2023
Middle East News
2025-06-16
Iran says it hung convicted Mossad agent arrested in 2023
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-13
Lebanese Army helicopters return from firefighting mission in Syria's Latakia countryside
Lebanon News
2025-07-13
Lebanese Army helicopters return from firefighting mission in Syria's Latakia countryside
0
Middle East News
2025-07-17
Turkish Security Source says Ankara played crucial role in Syria ceasefire after Israeli strikes on Damascus
Middle East News
2025-07-17
Turkish Security Source says Ankara played crucial role in Syria ceasefire after Israeli strikes on Damascus
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:00
Avichay Adraee conducts field tour in southern Lebanon (Pictures)
Lebanon News
10:00
Avichay Adraee conducts field tour in southern Lebanon (Pictures)
0
Lebanon News
08:43
Interior minister: Parliamentary elections on track; government closely following prisoner exchange
Lebanon News
08:43
Interior minister: Parliamentary elections on track; government closely following prisoner exchange
0
Lebanon News
08:27
Speaker Berri meets Le Drian as Parliament committees called to joint session
Lebanon News
08:27
Speaker Berri meets Le Drian as Parliament committees called to joint session
0
Lebanon News
08:15
Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations
Lebanon News
08:15
Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
New York Times: Lebanon faces US aid cuts and possible Israeli offensive without decisive Hezbollah disarmament plan
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
New York Times: Lebanon faces US aid cuts and possible Israeli offensive without decisive Hezbollah disarmament plan
0
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:59
Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure
Lebanon News
11:59
Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes
3
Lebanon News
05:17
Syria says it arrested Hezbollah cell in Damascus countryside
Lebanon News
05:17
Syria says it arrested Hezbollah cell in Damascus countryside
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?
5
Lebanon News
05:52
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:52
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in eastern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
04:27
Lebanese Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on motorcycle in Ain Baal-Bazouriye
Lebanon News
04:27
Lebanese Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on motorcycle in Ain Baal-Bazouriye
7
Lebanon News
08:15
Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations
Lebanon News
08:15
Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations
8
Lebanon News
01:21
Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle on Ain Baal-Bazouriye road in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:21
Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle on Ain Baal-Bazouriye road in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More