Syria says it arrested Hezbollah cell in Damascus countryside

Lebanon News
11-09-2025 | 05:17
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Syria says it arrested Hezbollah cell in Damascus countryside
Syria says it arrested Hezbollah cell in Damascus countryside

Syrian authorities said Thursday they arrested a Hezbollah cell operating in the western countryside of Damascus, accusing its members of plotting attacks inside the country.

Brig. Gen. Ahmad al-Dalati, head of Internal Security in Damascus province, said specialized units, working with the General Intelligence Directorate, captured the cell after extensive field surveillance. The arrests took place in the towns of Sasa and Kanaker, according to state media.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the cell’s members had received training in camps inside Lebanon. Authorities said they were planning operations that could have threatened the safety and stability of Syrian citizens.

During the operation, security forces seized rocket launchers, 19 Grad rockets, anti-tank missiles, light weapons, and large quantities of ammunition.

The case has been referred to the judiciary, while investigators continue to question the detainees to uncover the full scope of their connections and objectives.

Lebanon News

Syria

Arrest

Hezbollah

Damascus

Countryside

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in eastern Lebanon
Lebanese Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on motorcycle in Ain Baal-Bazouriye
