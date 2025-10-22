News
Germany to pay local US military staff during shutdown
World News
22-10-2025 | 03:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Germany to pay local US military staff during shutdown
Germany plans to pay some 11,000 local employees at U.S. military bases in the country whose paychecks have been impacted by the government shutdown in Washington, the finance ministry told AFP.
"The federal government will initiate an unscheduled expenditure to ensure that October salaries are paid on time," the ministry spokeswoman said. "Repayment will then be made after payment by the U.S. side."
AFP
World News
Germany
United States
Military
Government
Shutdown
