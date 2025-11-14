Ministry of Tourism announces final report of Jeita Grotto damage assessment committee: No mechanical, geological, or environmental damage recorded

14-11-2025 | 03:29
Ministry of Tourism announces final report of Jeita Grotto damage assessment committee: No mechanical, geological, or environmental damage recorded
Ministry of Tourism announces final report of Jeita Grotto damage assessment committee: No mechanical, geological, or environmental damage recorded

The Ministry of Tourism issued a statement regarding the final report of the Damage Assessment Committee on Jeita Grotto, following a pre-wedding celebration held inside the site.
The ministry announced in the statement that the committee did not record any mechanical, geological, or environmental damage in the examined areas, and that the underground karst system remains stable.

To view the full ministry statement, click here.

To view the Damage Assessment Committee report, click here.
 

Central Bank of Lebanon launches precautionary measures to remove Lebanon from FATF “grey list,” tightens oversight of non-banking financial institutions
Saudi businessmen delegation expected to attend Beirut One conference: LBCI source
