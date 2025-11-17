Lebanon moves to file Security Council complaint over Israeli wall breach along Blue Line

News Bulletin Reports
17-11-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon moves to file Security Council complaint over Israeli wall breach along Blue Line
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon moves to file Security Council complaint over Israeli wall breach along Blue Line

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi    

Lebanon is preparing to file a complaint against Israel at the U.N. Security Council after President Joseph Aoun instructed Foreign Minister Yousef Rajji to direct Lebanon's U.N. mission in New York to take action. 

The move comes in response to Israel's construction of a concrete wall along the southern border that, according to UNIFIL, crosses the Blue Line and encroaches on Lebanese territory.

Lebanon's formal step is based on a geographic survey conducted by UNIFIL, whose findings were released in an official statement. 

The survey determined that a T-shaped concrete barrier Israel built southwest of Yaroun extends beyond the Blue Line, rendering more than 4,000 square meters of Lebanese land inaccessible, according to UNIFIL. 

The peacekeeping force notified Israel of the results and called for the wall's removal.

UNIFIL also noted in November that another section of the barrier, southeast of Yaroun, similarly crosses the Blue Line. The force plans to convey those findings to Israel as well. By contrast, a newly built wall between Aitaroun and Maroun El Ras lies south of the Blue Line, within Israeli territory.

UNIFIL said any construction on Lebanese soil constitutes a violation of Resolution 1701 and of Lebanon's sovereignty, urging Israel to withdraw from all areas north of the Blue Line. 

Israel currently occupies five points in the south—Tallet El Hamames, the El Douaouir point near Markaba, Jal El-Deir facing Aitaroun and Maroun El Ras, Jabal Blat between Ramyeh and Marwahin, and the Labbouneh hills to the west—in addition to maintaining buffer zones and imposing daily restrictions.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry is now awaiting the Lebanese Army's technical report before completing the complaint to the Security Council.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Security Council

Complaint

Israeli

Wall

Breach

Blue Line

LBCI Next
Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon
Michel Issa's first stop as US Ambassador: Tenure begins with private visit to hometown
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-15

Lebanon to file urgent UN complaint over Israeli border wall beyond Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-12

Activity along the Blue Line: UNIFIL reports Israeli violations

LBCI
World News
2025-09-21

Estonia says UN Security Council to meet over Russian air incursion

LBCI
World News
2025-09-11

Poland says UN Security Council to convene over drone raid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Lebanese coffee shop ‘’Stories’’ falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Positive momentum: Saudi delegation signals hope for lifting ban on Lebanese exports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-16

Michel Issa's first stop as US Ambassador: Tenure begins with private visit to hometown

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-06

Lebanese army condemns Israeli attacks in the south, emphasizes coordination with UNIFIL

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09

Spain bars two far-right Israeli ministers

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Hezbollah's Qassem urges government, BDL governor to halt measures harming Hezbollah and Lebanese population

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

UNIFIL spokesperson to LBCI: Reduction of peacekeepers deployed in Lebanon has begun

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Israeli army claims it killed local Hezbollah member in Al-Mansouri, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Israeli drone conduct low-altitude flight over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

President Aoun receives credentials of new US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Israel prepares for possible two-front conflict amid assessments on Iran and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for swift measures to resume exports to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Lebanon's President Aoun signs decree referring urgent draft amendment to electoral law

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Hezbollah's Qassem urges government, BDL governor to halt measures harming Hezbollah and Lebanese population

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More