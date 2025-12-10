News
US report on Lebanon: Israel doubts Lebanese Army's ability to disarm Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
10-12-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US report on Lebanon: Israel doubts Lebanese Army's ability to disarm Hezbollah
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli security officials have expressed skepticism over the Lebanese Army's ability to dismantle Hezbollah's weapons within the timeframe set for the operation, despite an American report presented to Tel Aviv indicating that 80% of the group's arsenal has already been dismantled.
Beirut is expected to announce soon the completion of the first phase of the army’s disarmament plan south of the Litani River.
However, Israeli officials are preparing for a scenario in which they may be asked to withdraw from five positions they continue to occupy inside Lebanon.
The U.S. report triggered internal debate in Israel, where security agencies maintain that the Lebanese state and its army cannot strip Hezbollah of its weapons.
According to security sources, Hezbollah has not launched attacks against Israel in recent weeks because it is using the current period to strengthen its missile and organizational capabilities, particularly in South Lebanon.
The Lebanese file is set to top the agenda of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington later this month.
The Syrian file is also expected to feature prominently, as Israel views recent military displays in Syria on the anniversary of the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, coupled with Damascus’ public support for Gaza, as major obstacles to any progress with the Syrian government.
Israeli officials believe these developments complicate the possibility of reaching initial security understandings with Damascus, which had been expected to be discussed during the Trump–Netanyahu talks.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
US
Report
Lebanon
Israel
Lebanese
Army
Disarmament
Hezbollah
