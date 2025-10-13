Trump urges pardon for Netanyahu over corruption charges during Knesset speech

Middle East News
13-10-2025 | 08:32
High views
Trump urges pardon for Netanyahu over corruption charges during Knesset speech
Trump urges pardon for Netanyahu over corruption charges during Knesset speech

U.S. President Donald Trump called on Monday for a pardon for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing multiple court cases in which he stands accused of corruption.

"Hey, I have an idea. Mr. President (Isaac Herzog), why don't you give him a pardon?" Trump said during an address to Israel's parliament.

"By the way, that was not in the speech, as you probably know. But I happen to like this gentleman right over here, and it just seems to make so much sense, you know."

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Donald Trump

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

