PM Salam briefed on mechanism talks; Qatari Ambassador: “We care about Lebanon”

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met at the Grand Serail with Ambassador Simon Karam, head of the Lebanese delegation to the mechanism committee meetings, and was briefed on the results of the committee’s session held on Wednesday.



Prime Minister Salam told Ambassador Karam that his leadership of the Lebanese delegation “constitutes an important step in advancing the work of the mechanism.”



Salam also received Qatar’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who said after the meeting: “I met today with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who will travel tomorrow to Doha to participate in the Doha Forum. I informed him that the government of the State of Qatar will continue to support the Lebanese government in all fields — economic, political, military, and health.”



He added: “We care about Lebanon, and Lebanon’s stability is very important and dear to us.”