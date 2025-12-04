US Ambassador Issa commends Lebanon's unity and progress toward peaceful regional engagement

04-12-2025 | 06:33
US Ambassador Issa commends Lebanon&#39;s unity and progress toward peaceful regional engagement
2min
US Ambassador Issa commends Lebanon's unity and progress toward peaceful regional engagement

The U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, released a statement on Thursday, commending Lebanon's progress toward peaceful regional engagement.

The statement read, "With heartfelt respect, I extend my appreciation to the Government and people of Lebanon for the gracious welcome offered to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV during his recent visit. The professionalism and unity demonstrated in preparing and hosting this historic occasion reflect Lebanon's enduring spirit and its ability to rise above challenges when purpose calls."

"I also commend both Lebanon and Israel for taking the courageous decision to open a channel of dialogue at this sensitive moment. This step signals a sincere willingness to pursue peaceful, responsible solutions grounded in good faith. Durable progress can only be achieved when both sides feel their concerns are respected and their hopes recognized. Compromise, understanding, and principled leadership remain essential," he said.

Issa added, "I further welcome the Lebanese Government's decision to embrace dialogue after decades of uncertainty. This represents a constructive move toward identifying pathways that may one day allow both nations to coexist peacefully, respectfully, and with dignity."
 
"As the United States' Ambassador to Lebanon, I reaffirm our commitment to supporting all efforts that advance peace, stability, and security. The United States stands ready to engage and assist in initiatives that ease the burdens carried by populations who have endured deep physical and moral hardship — hardship no society should ever have to face," he concluded.

