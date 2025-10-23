Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met at the Grand Serail with U.S. General Joseph Clearfield, head of the ceasefire monitoring committee, accompanied by U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Keith Hannigan and a delegation.



During the meeting, General Clearfield discussed efforts to enhance the committee’s work and coordination with the Lebanese side, noting that its meetings have become regular and aim to consolidate the ceasefire in southern Lebanon.



Salam reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to completing the process of confining weapons south of the Litani River by the end of the year, as outlined in the Lebanese Army’s plan. He also stressed that Israel must fulfill its obligations by withdrawing from occupied Lebanese territory and halting its ongoing violations.