Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj: Final report on southern Litani to be released next month

04-12-2025 | 11:08
Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj: Final report on southern Litani to be released next month
Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj: Final report on southern Litani to be released next month

Telecommunications  Minister Charles Hajj said that the army’s report demonstrates that the Lebanese Armed Forces have advanced according to the plan they had set.

He added that the final army report on southern Litani will be presented next month.

