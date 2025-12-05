UNIFIL spokesperson says peacekeepers will continue their mission in South Lebanon through 2026

The spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in remarks to Al Jazeera on Friday that the peacekeeping mission will continue carrying out its mandate along the Blue Line until the end of 2026, reaffirming the force’s commitment to supporting stability in the south.



She stressed that UNIFIL will “do its utmost, in cooperation with the Lebanese Army, to achieve stability until the end of 2026,” noting that the mission will maintain its operational activities and monitoring responsibilities despite the tense security environment.



The spokesperson emphasized that UNIFIL troops remain strictly impartial, adding that “peacekeeping forces are not aligned with any party and work solely to reinforce stability within the Blue Line.”