MP Raad says resistance will continue until state can protect Lebanon

Lebanon News
27-10-2025 | 05:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Raad says resistance will continue until state can protect Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Raad says resistance will continue until state can protect Lebanon

The head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, urged Lebanese political forces to unite against Israel’s objective to “swallow Lebanon,” saying the enemy invents pretexts to advance that aim.

Raad said the most effective obstacle to Israeli aggression is a united Lebanese front and the cohesion of the country’s internal ranks. “What we must all commit to for the sake of our country and people is not to allow the enemy to exploit our internal divisions,” he said, warning that such divisions embolden Israeli excesses.

Raad defended the continued role of armed resistance, arguing it emerged because the state failed to protect its citizens and territory. “The resistance, which began precisely because the state could not protect its people and land, will continue its national duty until the state proves its capacity and readiness to assume its defense role,” he said.

He called for a renewed national discussion on a comprehensive security and defense strategy that would define the resistance’s complementary role alongside other state institutions and security forces. Raad noted that unity, not factionalism, is the key to preventing further escalation and preserving Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Lebanon News

MP

Mohammad Raad

Hezbollah

Resistance

State

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Egyptian Ambassador: Egyptian intelligence chief's visit falls within framework of coordination with Lebanon
Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit arrives in Beirut for two-day visit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-29

Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will not allow Israel to achieve its goals in Lebanon through compliant governments or conspiracies

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-09

Lebanese Information Minister: Garbage landfill in Jdeideh to continue receiving waste until end of 2026

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10

Netanyahu: Israeli forces will remain in Gaza until Hamas lays down its arms

LBCI
World News
2025-09-22

Macron repeats no embassy in Palestinian state until ceasefire, hostages released

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

President Aoun mourns journalist Bassam Barrak

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:49

UN Special Coordinator begins visit to Israel to discuss Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-24

President Aoun meets newly appointed ambassadors before foreign postings

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21

Israel says rejects 'one-sided' recognition of Palestinian state

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Israeli army accuses UNIFIL of shooting down drone over South Lebanon; UN says drone dropped grenade near patrol

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Stabilization talks: Morgan Ortagus in Israel for Gaza force, Katz signals more strikes on Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Deep divisions emerge ahead of Parliament session over electoral law debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Israeli strikes target Bodai in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Israeli army accuses UNIFIL of shooting down drone over South Lebanon; UN says drone dropped grenade near patrol

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:04

Israeli army claims it killed two 'Hezbollah operatives' in separate strikes in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Israel strikes Hfeir in Western Baalbek

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More