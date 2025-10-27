MP Raad says resistance will continue until state can protect Lebanon

The head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, urged Lebanese political forces to unite against Israel’s objective to “swallow Lebanon,” saying the enemy invents pretexts to advance that aim.



Raad said the most effective obstacle to Israeli aggression is a united Lebanese front and the cohesion of the country’s internal ranks. “What we must all commit to for the sake of our country and people is not to allow the enemy to exploit our internal divisions,” he said, warning that such divisions embolden Israeli excesses.



Raad defended the continued role of armed resistance, arguing it emerged because the state failed to protect its citizens and territory. “The resistance, which began precisely because the state could not protect its people and land, will continue its national duty until the state proves its capacity and readiness to assume its defense role,” he said.



He called for a renewed national discussion on a comprehensive security and defense strategy that would define the resistance’s complementary role alongside other state institutions and security forces. Raad noted that unity, not factionalism, is the key to preventing further escalation and preserving Lebanon’s sovereignty.