Speaker Berri to Security Council envoys: Stability in South Lebanon requires full Israeli compliance with UN Resolution 1701

Lebanon News
05-12-2025 | 06:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Speaker Berri to Security Council envoys: Stability in South Lebanon requires full Israeli compliance with UN Resolution 1701
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Speaker Berri to Security Council envoys: Stability in South Lebanon requires full Israeli compliance with UN Resolution 1701

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri told ambassadors and representatives of U.N. Security Council member states that stability in southern Lebanon depends on Israel’s full adherence to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement, including ending daily violations and withdrawing behind the international border.

Berri received the diplomats at the second presidency in Ain al-Tineh, in a meeting attended by UNIFIL Force Commander Diodato Abagnara, U.N. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon Imran Riza, and Berri’s media adviser Ali Hamdan. 

The discussion, which lasted more than an hour, covered political and security developments in Lebanon and the region.

According to a statement, Berri listened to the positions of Security Council member states and offered a detailed explanation of U.N. Resolution 1701, its importance, its requirements, and the conditions surrounding the cease-fire agreement. 

He also addressed the mandate of UNIFIL and what he described as contradictions in U.N. Resolution 2790.

Berri stressed that Israel must halt its daily violations and withdraw behind the international border, adding that the intensified meetings of the Quintet Committee — formed under the agreement — obligate Israel to immediately stop its fire and end what he called its “unilateral war” on Lebanon.

“It is unacceptable to negotiate under fire,” Berri said, warning that Israel’s continued military operations risk renewing and prolonging the conflict.
 

Lebanon News

Berri

Security

Council

envoys:

Stability

South

Lebanon

requires

Israeli

compliance

Resolution

LBCI Next
UNIFIL spokesperson says peacekeepers will continue their mission in South Lebanon through 2026
US envoy Ortagus welcomes expanded civilian role in ceasefire-monitoring mechanism meetings
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-19

Speaker Berri calls for UN action after Israeli strike injures students in Al Tayri, South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-11-05

US shares draft resolution on Gaza with elected UN Security Council members

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-16

UNIFIL: Israeli army fired at our troops inside Lebanon in serious violation of Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

UN Special Coordinator begins visit to Israel to discuss Resolution 1701 implementation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem criticizes inclusion of civilian in mechanism talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

PM Salam says Lebanon needs international support force following end of UNIFIL's mandate

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

UNIFIL spokesperson says peacekeepers will continue their mission in South Lebanon through 2026

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

US envoy Ortagus welcomes expanded civilian role in ceasefire-monitoring mechanism meetings

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

Lebanon foils massive drug smuggling attempt, seizes 6.5 million Captagon pills

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-03

Sources reveal details of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire mechanism meeting to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-14

UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-11-07

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Key projects remain stalled in Parliament

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Sources to LBCI: Army Commander presents operations report to Cabinet, says first phase of plan nearing completion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Hezbollah, Houthis briefly labeled terrorists in Iraq, prompt backlash against PM Sudani

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

New Naqoura talks: Israel pursues dual military and diplomatic tracks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Following Naqoura mechanism session, Lebanon's Simon Karam briefs leaders on talks with Israeli side—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

President Aoun tells Security Council delegation Lebanon is committed to arms-control plan and open to post-UNIFIL options

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

US envoy Ortagus welcomes expanded civilian role in ceasefire-monitoring mechanism meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem criticizes inclusion of civilian in mechanism talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

PM Salam says Lebanon needs international support force following end of UNIFIL's mandate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More