Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said Friday that the group has never acted in isolation nor imposed its views on others, arguing that its political model has angered Western countries and Israel, something he said was evident during the Pope's recent visit to Lebanon.



In a speech, Qassem stressed that no one can distort the image of "a people rich in strength and patriotism," adding that such attempts will fail and only strengthen the group's resolve.



Addressing internal political tensions, he said that disagreements within the country are typical and must be handled through the constitution, values, and dialogue. He added that Hezbollah is willing to work with all sides to build the state and liberate the occupied land.



Qassem accused Israel of carrying out attacks not because of Hezbollah's weapons, but as part of what he described as a long-term plan to occupy Lebanon gradually. He insisted that Hezbollah cooperates with the Lebanese state and dismissed any U.S. or Israeli role in shaping the country's internal affairs, saying "there is no such thing as 'beyond the Litani.'"



"We will defend ourselves and our country. We will not surrender, and we will not give importance to those who serve Israel," he said, adding that the group remains open to discussion within the framework of a mutually agreed defense strategy.



Qassem also criticized the recent decision to include a civilian representative in the mechanism committee overseeing the ceasefire, calling it a clear violation of earlier official statements that conditioned such participation on Israel halting its hostile actions.



He described the move as an unnecessary concession that will "not change Israel's position," adding, "May God protect Lebanon from what is worse."