Hezbollah's Naim Qassem criticizes inclusion of civilian in mechanism talks

Lebanon News
05-12-2025 | 09:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah&#39;s Naim Qassem criticizes inclusion of civilian in mechanism talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem criticizes inclusion of civilian in mechanism talks

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said Friday that the group has never acted in isolation nor imposed its views on others, arguing that its political model has angered Western countries and Israel, something he said was evident during the Pope's recent visit to Lebanon.

In a speech, Qassem stressed that no one can distort the image of "a people rich in strength and patriotism," adding that such attempts will fail and only strengthen the group's resolve.

Addressing internal political tensions, he said that disagreements within the country are typical and must be handled through the constitution, values, and dialogue. He added that Hezbollah is willing to work with all sides to build the state and liberate the occupied land.

Qassem accused Israel of carrying out attacks not because of Hezbollah's weapons, but as part of what he described as a long-term plan to occupy Lebanon gradually. He insisted that Hezbollah cooperates with the Lebanese state and dismissed any U.S. or Israeli role in shaping the country's internal affairs, saying "there is no such thing as 'beyond the Litani.'"

"We will defend ourselves and our country. We will not surrender, and we will not give importance to those who serve Israel," he said, adding that the group remains open to discussion within the framework of a mutually agreed defense strategy.

Qassem also criticized the recent decision to include a civilian representative in the mechanism committee overseeing the ceasefire, calling it a clear violation of earlier official statements that conditioned such participation on Israel halting its hostile actions. 

He described the move as an unnecessary concession that will "not change Israel's position," adding, "May God protect Lebanon from what is worse."

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Naim Qassem

Inclusion

Civilian

Mechanism

Israel

LBCI Next
President Aoun tells Security Council delegation Lebanon is committed to arms-control plan and open to post-UNIFIL options
Sources to LBCI: Army Commander presents operations report to Cabinet, says first phase of plan nearing completion
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-17

Hezbollah's Qassem urges government, BDL governor to halt measures harming Hezbollah and Lebanese population

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-10

Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

US envoy Ortagus welcomes expanded civilian role in ceasefire-monitoring mechanism meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-21

Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

PM Salam says Lebanon needs international support force following end of UNIFIL's mandate

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

UNIFIL spokesperson says peacekeepers will continue their mission in South Lebanon through 2026

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

Speaker Berri to Security Council envoys: Stability in South Lebanon requires full Israeli compliance with UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

US envoy Ortagus welcomes expanded civilian role in ceasefire-monitoring mechanism meetings

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

Lebanon foils massive drug smuggling attempt, seizes 6.5 million Captagon pills

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-03

Sources reveal details of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire mechanism meeting to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-14

UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-11-07

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Key projects remain stalled in Parliament

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Sources to LBCI: Army Commander presents operations report to Cabinet, says first phase of plan nearing completion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Hezbollah, Houthis briefly labeled terrorists in Iraq, prompt backlash against PM Sudani

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

New Naqoura talks: Israel pursues dual military and diplomatic tracks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Following Naqoura mechanism session, Lebanon's Simon Karam briefs leaders on talks with Israeli side—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

President Aoun tells Security Council delegation Lebanon is committed to arms-control plan and open to post-UNIFIL options

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

US envoy Ortagus welcomes expanded civilian role in ceasefire-monitoring mechanism meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem criticizes inclusion of civilian in mechanism talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

PM Salam says Lebanon needs international support force following end of UNIFIL's mandate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More