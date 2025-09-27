News
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
Lebanon News
27-09-2025 | 11:47
High views
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem marked the first anniversary of the assassination of party leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah with a defiant speech, pledging continued armed resistance against Israel and warning against any attempt to strip the group of its weapons.
“Your departure is heartbreaking, but your light shines brighter,” Qassem said, addressing Nasrallah in a tribute. “You left this world but became more present and inspiring. You shaped the group’s path with your thought, spirit, and blood, and the march you built remains victorious.”
Qassem said Hezbollah faced what he called a “global war” waged through Israeli military operations with “unlimited American and European support,” but claimed the movement had rebuilt its leadership and remained in the fight. He accused the United States of applying political pressure to help Israel achieve its goals even after a cease-fire agreement.
He praised residents of South Lebanon for holding their ground despite Israeli threats, saying they continue to farm, study, and live on their land “just to remain.”
The Secretary-General described the U.S.-Israeli threat to Lebanon as “existential,” vowing that Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons. “Disarmament means stripping Lebanon of its power to satisfy Israel. We will not allow this and will confront it with the spirit of Karbala,” he said.
Qassem affirmed Hezbollah’s readiness to fight Israel “in any defense” and commended the Lebanese Army for standing against the enemy, while urging it not to be drawn into internal conflict. He called for the implementation of the 1989 Taif Agreement, which he said requires the liberation of all occupied Lebanese territory with the support of the resistance.
On domestic politics, Qassem hailed the group’s alliance with the Amal Movement in recent municipal elections as a “great success” and urged that the next parliamentary vote be held on schedule under the current electoral law. He also urged the government to prioritize sovereignty and reconstruction over “secondary issues.”
