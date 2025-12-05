News
CENTCOM: Syria intercepted multiple weapons shipments bound for Hezbollah
Lebanon News
05-12-2025 | 12:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
CENTCOM: Syria intercepted multiple weapons shipments bound for Hezbollah
The head of U.S. Central Command confirmed on Friday that Syrian authorities recently intercepted several weapons shipments that were en route to Hezbollah, describing the development as part of a broader regional effort to curb the group's military capabilities.
According to CENTCOM, the United States and its partners in the region "have a shared interest in ensuring the disarmament of Lebanese Hezbollah and in preserving peace and stability across the Middle East."
Lebanon News
USCENTCOM
Syria
Intercepted
Weapons
Shipments
Hezbollah
