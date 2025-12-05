CENTCOM: Syria intercepted multiple weapons shipments bound for Hezbollah

Lebanon News
05-12-2025 | 12:37
High views
CENTCOM: Syria intercepted multiple weapons shipments bound for Hezbollah
CENTCOM: Syria intercepted multiple weapons shipments bound for Hezbollah

The head of U.S. Central Command confirmed on Friday that Syrian authorities recently intercepted several weapons shipments that were en route to Hezbollah, describing the development as part of a broader regional effort to curb the group's military capabilities.

According to CENTCOM, the United States and its partners in the region "have a shared interest in ensuring the disarmament of Lebanese Hezbollah and in preserving peace and stability across the Middle East."

Lebanon News

USCENTCOM

Syria

Intercepted

Weapons

Shipments

Hezbollah

President Aoun tells Security Council delegation Lebanon is committed to arms-control plan and open to post-UNIFIL options
Sources to LBCI: Army Commander presents operations report to Cabinet, says first phase of plan nearing completion
